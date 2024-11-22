DB Cooper Day is an annual observance marked on November 24 and focused on remembering the most famous mysteries of recent times - who was Dan Cooper. On November 24, 1971, a man who called himself Dan Cooper hijacked a plane that was going from Portland to Seattle and parachuted off it. Ever since, November 24 is marked as DB Cooper Day to remember the man who disappeared into thin air. As we prepare to mark this intriguing day, here is everything you need to know about who Dan Cooper was, DB Cooper Day date and what makes it a popular observance. Who Is DB Cooper? Know More About the Real-Life Mystery Plane Hijacker Referenced in Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Disney+ Series!

Who Is Dan Cooper?

On November 24, 1971, a day before Thanksgiving, a nondescript man in his mid-40s bought a USD 20 ticket from Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305. The flight was from Portland to Seattle, and Dan appeared to be about 6 feet tall. Soon after the flight took off, Cooper handed a note to a flight attendant, which claimed he had a bomb in his suitcase. He opened the attached case, which showed a battery, numerous wires and red sticks. His demand was simple - 4 parachutes and USD 200,000 (Around 1.2 million US dollars in 21st century) in USD 20 bills. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Cooper went on to release all 36 passengers on his plan when the government accepted and met his demands. However, he ordered two pilots to stay on the flight and asked them to fly him to New Mexico after getting refueled. The plane flew under 10,000 feet at a speed slower than 200 knots and between Seattle and Reno, Nevada—widely believed to be near Ariel, Washington—Cooper lowered the rear steps and jumped with his parachute on. He was never to be found again. The FBI launched what would become “one of the longest and most exhaustive investigations” in its history, known as NORJAK. DB Cooper remains unidentified to date.

The DB Cooper Festival at Ariel Washington

It is estimated that DB Cooper’s parachute landed at Ariel Washington. And every year, on November 24, this small town celebrates and remembers the man who vanished into thin air with great marvel and wonder. The little town organizes an annual festival, where people remember the stories of Dan Cooper and what was uncovered in the following days. DB Cooper Day is an opportunity for the local citizens to intrigue over the FBI's only unsolved air piracy case.

We hope that this DB Cooper Day, you read up on this fascinating story, the hunt that followed and the disappointing stand still that the case is still left at. DB Cooper Day helps people to indulge in this mystery, share their own theories and speculate how a man could hijack a plane, get his demands met, safely deliver all the passengers and also get what he wanted out of the illegal activity!

