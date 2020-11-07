The festival of Diwali 2020 will be celebrated in the next week and are you excited? The festival of lights is one of the most awaited times of the year. So people have begun cleaning their homes, setting it all well, cooking special snack recipes or the Diwali faral to welcome friends and relatives at home. Diwali is a great time for family bonding, as several people host Diwali parties and enjoy togetherness. But to invite everyone, people look for Diwali invitation cards, Diwali invite message formats, free download Diwali cards. If you are specifically looking for Diwali invitation cards in Marathi then we are here to help. Given below we bring you beautiful Diwali messages in Marathi, invitation cards, Deepavali images with Marathi messages to invite everyone for Diwali faral. Ahead of Diwali 2020, we have made these free to download Diwali invitations where you can just add your address, time and send their over WhatsApp, Facebook or other forms of social media. Diwali 2020 Dates: From Dhanteras to Deepavali, 7 Days of Dhanatrayodashi Purchases With Shubh Muhurat to Buy Different Items in the Auspicious Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga Happening After 17 Years.

Diwali 2020 is beginning on November 13 this year with the day of Dhanteras. But the main day of Narak Chaturdashi, which is also called as Choti Diwali will be celebrated a day after ie on November 14 this year. It is the day of the holy bath. People make special recipes, draw rangoli outside their home, and invite everyone for the faral. So for this invitation we have got you special invite card messages which you can send over social media to send everyone. Check out special Diwali Marathi invitation formats, Diwali 2020 greeting cards, Diwali invitation messages in Marathi all for free download.

Diwali 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: पहिला दिवा लागे दारी

रोषणाईने उजळे रात्र सारी

रांगोळी, फटाके, फराळाची तर मजाच न्यारी

एकत्र येऊन दिवाळी करू साजरी

यंदा दिवाळीच्या शुभ पर्वाला सर्वांनी एकत्र मिळून सणाचा आनंद लुटुयात

आमच्यासोबत फराळाला नक्की या

पत्ता:_________

तारीख/ वेळ:

Message Reads: शुभ दीपावली !

आपल्या नात्यातील गोडवा मिळून मिसळून साजरी करू दिवाळीचा चिवडा

ह्या दिवाळीला फराळा निमित्त आमच्या घरी नक्की या

पत्ता: ________

वेळ: ________

Message Reads: This festival of Diwali will brighten up with joy and light with your presence. Please join us for Diwali 2020 celebrations at home.

Address:

Time:

We hope the above messages with images and greeting cards help you to send out your invites to friends and relatives. You can send these as Diwali messages and greetings and invite everyone to celebrate together. But while at it, do ensure you are following the safety measures and necessary protocols with social distancing. Wishing everyone, Happy Diwali 2020!

