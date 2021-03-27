The festival of colours is in the air. Holi is the celebration of colours and bonds we share among each other. Holi is celebrated with incredible thrill and pomp every year, with some states referring to the festival with different names. Likewise, Dol Purnima or Dol Jatra is a major Holi festival, significantly marked by the Bengali communities in West Bengal, Odisha and Assam. This festival is dedicated to Sri Krishna, and the ISKCON temple sees a giant observation every year. As the festivity approaches, here we bring you Dol Purnima 2021 dates, shubh muhurat, auspicious timings, rituals, significance, history and celebrations to mark the event on Holi.

Dol Purnima 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat and Auspicious Timings

Dol Purnima is observed during the Hindu festival of Holi. The Purnima tithi this year begins at 3:27 am on March 28 and ends at 12:17 am on March 29. Dol Purnima 2021 falls on these dates, i.e. March 28 and March 29. However, the Dol Jatra continues for four days.

Dol Purnima: History, Significance, Rituals and Dol Jatra Celebrations

Dol Purnima or Dol Jatra is a major festival in the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Assam. The festival is dedicated to Sri Krishna and mainly celebrated by the Gopal community. An idol of Lord Krishna and his beloved Radha is richly adorned with coloured powder (abir in Bengali and Odia languages) is taken out in procession, called Dol Jatra. The procession proceeds with music accompaniment, blaring of conch shells, trumpets and shouts of ‘Joi’ (victory) and ‘Hari Bol.’ The festival becomes all the more significant for Bengalis because this is also the birthday of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Dol is observed for days, unlike the Holi celebrations, which lasts for two days. The first day of Dol is known as gondh, the second day is called Bhor Dol, the third day is usually spent in the same way as the second day, and the fourth day is called Sueri. On the final day, it is believed that Krishna (an incarnation of Hindu Lord Vishnu) is supposed to go back to the house of Goddess Lakshmi from the house of Ghunucha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2021 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).