Happy Durga puja! As we celebrate the Maa Durga festival, Bengali homes are decked up with Alpana Designs to welcome the goddess and bring in positive vibes. Although these days easy Alpana stickers are available, it can never compete with the one made out of rice powder. Alpana is also drawn in the house to welcome Maa Lakshmi with affection and love and Durga puja will be incomplete without Alpana. This form of art is an aesthetic folklore tradition going on from a very long time. In addition to colourful ceremonies, Alpana is used in religious ceremonies, weddings or cultural events. However, during Durga Puja, it holds special significance as it also brings in positive vibes. This Durga Puja we may not be able to head out for a great get-together or a major pandal hopping session given the situations aka COVID-19 pandemic but you can also make Alpana designs that are simple and easy traditional rangoli patterns to charm your home in the festive season.

Alapana can be of various types. While some include geometric lines some show different aspects of nature and include patterns that fruits, flowers, trees, fish, rivers, elephants, humans, etc. It completely depends on what you want to express via your Alpana designs. While the basic element of Alpana is the unit form created by lines and points or a combination of them. Alpana is also made up of multiple basic elements formed together in a creative way such as triangles, squares, stars, flowers, people, etc. If you are looking for inspirations. Take a look at the best Alpana designs to try at home:

Intricate Alpana Design

Simple Alpana Design

Alpana Design in Fish Shape

Shankh Alpana Design

