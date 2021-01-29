The auspicious occasion of Sakat Chauth 2021 is approaching. Devotees of Lord Ganesha are gearing up to observe the significant day by following all the important rituals. Sakat Chauth, also known as Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2021, is on January 31. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship him to seek his blessings and get rid of all obstacles in their life. One of the important traditions involve people decorating their house with traditional rangoli patterns. Like all the Chaturthi, during Sakat Chauth as well, devotees beautiful make the colourful designs on the floor to welcome Lord Ganesha. In this article, we bring you easy video tutorials that will help you to create stunning Sakat Chauth 2021 rangolis.

Creating rangoli during any occasion is considered auspicious among the Hindu families. Known by different names in different regions followed by various patterns such as Kolam in Tamil Nadu, Muggu in Andhra Pradesh, alpona in West Bengal, pookalam (flower rangolis) and more. The designs can be simple geometric shapes, deity impressions or flower and petal shapes, and more elaborate patterns. No Hindu festivals in India are ever completed without the beautifully decorated rangoli.

The purpose of these colourful traditional patterns is to make people feel strength, generosity, and it is thought to bring good luck. To celebrate Sakat Chauth, check out the stunning Rangoli ideas, easy pookalam patterns, kolam designs, Lord Ganesha rangoli impressions and more to celebrate the festival of Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2021.

Watch Video: Easy Sakat Chauth Rangoli Design

Watch Video: Lord Ganesha Rangoli Patterns

Watch Video: Simple Kolam Design

Watch Video: Quick and Easy Rangoli Idea for Sakat Chaut

Watch Video: Easy Sakat Chauth Rangoli Design

We hope the above Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 rangoli designs will help you to create beautiful patterns on an auspicious day. Let us all pray to Lord Ganesha to give us the strength to survive in this pandemic.

