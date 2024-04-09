Eid 2024 Moon Sighting Live News Updates: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted in Many Parts of Australia, Final Announcement Awaited

Eid 2024 Moon Sighting Live Update at 2:35 PM: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted in Many Parts of Australia, Final Announcement Awaited

The Shawwal crescent has not been sighted in Townsville, Tasmania, Adelaide and other parts of Australia, said Dr Shabbir Ahmed, the Coordinator Moonsighting Australia. A final announcement on Eid 2024 date in Australia is yet to be made.

Eid 2024 Moon Sighting Live Update at 2:30 PM: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted in Australia, Final Announcement Awaited

According to Dr Shabbir Ahmed, the Coordinator Moonsighting Australia, which is backed by over 100 Imams, mosques and Islamic centres across the country, the Shawwal crescent moon has not been sighted in Australia's Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane and Melbourne. A final announcement on Eid 2024 date in Australia is awaited.

Mumbai, April 9: Muslims in Oman, Jordan, US, UK, Canada, Australia and South Africa today, April 9, marks 29th of Ramadan, also known as Chand Raat in Indian subcontinent. Therefore, they will hold the Eid 2024 moon sighting ritual in order to determine the exact date of the Islamic festival. Eid, also known as Eid al-Fitr and Eid Ul Fitr, is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the month after Ramadan. Catch the Eid moon sighting 2024 live news updates from Oman, Jordan, US, UK, Canada, Australia and South Africa here.

For those who don't know, the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle. It means a month completes 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims try to sight the moon on 29th of each month. If the sighting is confirmed on 29th, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins from the next day. If the moon is not sighted, a new month starts after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted, Muslims to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr on April 10.

Eid 2024 Date:

The first day of the holy month of Ramadan was on March 12 in Oman and Jordan. A section of Muslims in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and South Africa also started Ramadan fasting from March 12. Accordingly, today (April 9) marks 29th of Ramadan for them. If the moon is sighted today, Eid 2024 will be celebrated on April 10 in Oman, Jordan, US, UK, Canada, Australia and South Africa. If the moon is not sighted, the ongoing Ramadan month will complete 30 days on April 10. In that case, Muslims will observe Eid a;-Fitr 2024 on April 11, marking the first day of Shawwal 1445. Eid 2024 Moon Sighting: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted in UAE, Qatar and Other Countries; Eid al-Fitr on April 10.

The Ramadan fasting started from March 11 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Egypt and Palestine. Therefore, Muslims in these countries attempted to sight the Shawwal moon on April 8 (29th of Ramadan). But, the moon was not visible. Consequently, it has been announced that Eid 2024 will be observed on April 10 in these countries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).