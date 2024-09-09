Engineer’s Day is celebrated in India on September 15 every year to honour the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of the most prominent engineers in Indian history. Visvesvaraya, popularly known as Sir MV, is remembered for his immense contributions to engineering and nation-building. Visvesvaraya was born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli, Karnataka. Visvesvaraya served as the 19th Dewan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918. He was a visionary engineer, scholar, and statesman and was best known for his innovative work in irrigation techniques and flood control systems, particularly in designing the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore, which transformed the region’s agriculture and economy. Ahead of Engineer’s Day 2024 in India, here we bring you the history, significance and importance of the day marked on Sir MV's birth anniversary date to highlight and celebrate the contributions of engineers in the country. September 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Engineer’s Day 2024 Date

Engineer’s Day 2024 will be celebrated in India on Sunday, September 15.

Engineer’s Day History and Significance

In India, Visvesvaraya is regarded as one of the foremost civil engineers whose birthday, September 15, is celebrated every year as Engineer's Day in India, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania. He is often regarded as ‘the maker of modern Mysore’ Visvesvaraya worked as a civil engineer for the government of British India and later as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Mysore. According to Prajavani, a Kannada language newspaper, he is also the most popular figure in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

Visvesvaraya played a key role in the establishment of the Government Engineering College in Bengaluru in 1917, which is now known as the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE). On this day, engineering colleges and universities across India hold various events, including technical seminars, workshops, and exhibitions, to celebrate Engineer’s Day.

