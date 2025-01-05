Epiphany, also known as Three Kings' Day or Theophany, is a Christian feast day celebrated on January 6 in several countries around the world. The annual event marks the revelation of Jesus Christ to the world, symbolised by the visit of the Magi, also known as the Three Wise Men, the baptism of Jesus, and the wedding at Cana. Traditionally, the date for the feast is January 6. However, since 1970 the celebration has been held in some countries on the Sunday after January 1. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: From Republic Day to Makar Sankranti to Chinese New Year, Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

In Western Christianity, the feast celebrates the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child. It is sometimes called Three Kings' Day, and in some traditions celebrated as Little Christmas. Meanwhile, in Eastern Christianity, the day commemorates the baptism of Jesus (but it is also called Epiphany) in the Jordan River, seen as his manifestation to the world as the Son of God. In this article, let’s know more about the Epiphany 2025 date and the significance of the annual Christian event.

Epiphany 2025 Date

Epiphany 2025 falls on Monday, January 6.

Epiphany Significance

The day of Epiphany marks the moment when the Magi - Caspar, Melchior, and Balthasar- brought gifts to the infant Jesus in Bethlehem, acknowledging him as the Messiah. In many Western Churches, the eve of the feast is celebrated as Twelfth Night (Epiphany Eve) on January 5. The Monday after Epiphany is known as Plough Monday. Epiphany customs include singing, chalking the door, having one's house blessed, consuming Three Kings Cake as well as attending church services. Day of Los Reyes 2025 Date, History and Significance: All You Need to Know About Epiphany, the Observance That Marks the Three Wise Men Visiting Baby Jesus With Gifts.

It is customary for Christians in many localities to remove their Christmas decorations on Epiphany Eve (Twelfth Night), although those in other Christian countries historically remove them on Candlemas, the conclusion of Epiphanytide.

