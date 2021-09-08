Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021! The celebration of Lord Ganesha holds special significance in the Hindu culture. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapas month. The festival aims at worshiping and pleasing Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganpati is known to be the first of all the deities and this year it starts on September 10. Lord Ganesha will be placed on this day and on September 19 the immersion will be done i.e. on Anant Chaturdashi. Celebrations are always better with your loved ones and for that, we give you quick formats for Ganesh Chaturthi invites. You can make the notes personal by designing a formal invite and sending these Ganpati to invite messages over WhatsApp to call your loved ones home. In case you are looking for text messages to send everyone for invitations, we have got it right here.

Mythological belief says that on the day of Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, Ganesh ji had arrived from Mount Kailash along with Maa Parvati. That is why the day is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi. The description of Ganesha is found in Skanda Purana, Narada Purana and Brahma Vaivarta Purana. Lord Ganesha is known to be the giver of wisdom. Along with this, Lord Ganesha is also called Vighnaharta, which means the one who removes the troubles. If you are looking for the format of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 invitation messages in Marathi, we have the best ones for you. We have made beautiful Ganesh Chaturthi invitation cards in Marathi for you to download for free: Top Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Wishes & Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Facebook Status, HD Images and Wallpapers for Ganeshotsav.

Ganpati Invitation Card Format in Marathi

Ganesh Chaturthi Invitation Card Format in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ganpati Darshan Invitation Card Format With Message in Marathi

Ganpati Darshan Invitation Card Format (File Image)

Ganpati Darshan Invitation Card in Marathi

Ganpati invitation in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Invitation Card Messages in English

Ganpati Darshan Invite Message Reads: To a Close Friend, Sending Ganpati Invitation Message For the Festival in the Ganesh Temple. Join Me in the Festive Celebrations To Seek Blessings of Prosperity From the God. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Invite Message Reads: It’s Again the Time of the Year To Celebrate the Lord Ganesha’s Birthday. We Are Inviting All Friends From Far and Near To Come and Join the Celebration. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021!

Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers

The arrival of Ganesh Chaturthi is considered an auspicious event and people can convey their feelings via amazing Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 wishes and greetings in form of picture messages and text messages as well. To make the wishes more colourful, download WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers from PlayStore and share on respective platforms.

This festival is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and Vinayaka Chaviti. Go ahead and send out messages and invitation cards to ask people to come over for darshan.

