Ganesh Chaturthi is the annual Hindu festival celebrated to worship the god of wisdom and prosperity, Lord Ganesha. It begins with devotees welcoming the deity on the Chaturthi Tithi of the sixth month of the Hindu calendar, Bhadrapada Masa. As Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 begins on August 31, Wednesday, people have started preparing for the big festival in advance. Ganpati murtis or idols are being brought with complete devotion ahead of the Ganesh sthapna, with traditional sweets being prepared for the special prasad. Ganpati pandals are being tied in public places to form the decorative abode of Ganpati Bappa during Ganeshotsav 2022. So, how can we miss out on the online celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi that involves sending Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 wishes, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 images, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 greetings, WhatsApp messages & festive quotes to loved ones? Get Lord Ganesha's profile picture, Ganpati Bappa images & HD wallpapers to update on social media this Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with grandeur across different states of India when people sing and dance to celebrate Lord Ganesha's holy arrival from Kailash Parbat. The virtual celebration has also taken precedence in the contemporary period, along with the festive celebrations that take place in public and private areas. Devotees get live darshan and even live prasad by famous Ganpati pandals. Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Chinchkpoklicha Raja, Andhericha Raja, etc., are some of the organisations that offer the online darshan facility for their popular Ganpati idols. The online celebration also involves sharing festive greetings with friends and family by sending them Happy Ganesh Chaturthi wishes, Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 images, Ganeshotsav messages, HD wallpapers and quotes. Download Ganpati DP images, Ganpati Bappa profile picture and Lord Ganesha's wallpapers for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022. Why Is Lord Ganpati Offered 21 Modaks? From Religious Significance to Myths, Here’s Everything To Know About the Sweet Dumplings During Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Celebration

Ganpati DP Images & Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes

Lord Ganesha Images (File Image)

Ganpati Bappa Images for Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022

Lord Ganesha Profile Picture (File Image)

Ganpati Bappa Profile Picture for Social Media

Ganpati Bappa Wallpapers (File Images)

Lord Ganesha Wallpapers for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Ganpati DP Images (File Image)

Ganpati Images and HD Wallpapers

Ganesha Wallpapers (File Image)

Vinayaka Chaturthi Images and Ganesha Wallpapers

Lord Ganesha Images (File Image)

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Celebrate the auspicious festival by making your close ones feel special ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi. Update your social media profile picture with the Ganpati DP images we've presented. Get Lord Ganesha's display pictures for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media handles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2022 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).