Gauri Vrat, also known as Jaya Parvati Vrat, is an auspicious Hindu festival observed in the month of Ashadha. On this day, unmarried girls fast for five days and worship Goddess Parvati in order to seek an ideal husband. This Gauri Vrat is mainly observed in Gujarat. This Vrat is observed for 5 days in the month of Ashadha. It begins on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi and ends after five days on Purnima day, the day of Guru Purnima. Gauri Vrat 2025 falls on Gauri Vrat 2025 starts on Sunday, July 6 and will end on Thursday, July 10. In this article, let’s know more about Gauri Vrat 2025 date and the significance of the annual event dedicated to Goddess Parvati. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

Gauri Vrat 2025 Start and End Dates

Gauri Vrat 2025 starts on July 6 and will end on July 10, 2025. The Ekadashi Tithi began at 06:58 PM on July 5 and will end at 09:14 PM on July 06. According to drikpanchang, Ekadashi Tithi begins at 06:58 PM on July 5 and will end at 09:14 PM on July 06. On this day, foods containing salt are not eaten; instead, items such as milk, ghee and fruits are consumed.

Gauri Vrat Rituals

When observing Jaya Parvati vrat, devotees should refrain from eating tomatoes, spices, salt, and vegetables.

It is believed that Jaya Parvati vrat brings happiness and blesses the girl with a good husband and a happy married life.

On the first day of the vrat, wheat seeds (javaara) are planted in a small bowl/pot and kept by the temple in the house.

Devotees offer prayers to the javaar pot. A nagla, necklace made from cotton wool, is decorated with vermillion. This ritual is carried out every morning and the wheat seeds are watered.

On the last day, the women who have observed the fast have to remain awake the whole night of the fifth day called jagran.

On the sixth day, the javara are taken out of the pot are immersed in the holy waters of rivers or ponds after taking a bath.

Devotees offer prayers in temples dedicated to Goddess Parvati and break the fast by eating a full meal.

Gauri Vrat Significance

Gauri Vrat holds great significance as the day is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Parvati. The vrat lasts for five days, and during this time, devotees, especially young unmarried girls, observe strict fasting and engage in prayers and rituals to honour Goddess Gauri, another form of Parvati, who symbolises purity, devotion, and marital bliss.

The vrat is rooted in the legend of Goddess Parvati, who performed severe penance to win Lord Shiva as her husband. Inspired by her devotion and determination, unmarried girls observe Gauri Vrat with the hope of being blessed with a virtuous and loving husband. The rituals during this vrat include daily puja, reciting Gauri-related stories, and offering simple food, flowers, and prayers to the goddess. Many girls also wear clean clothes and avoid consuming grains or rich food items during these days.

