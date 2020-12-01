Before we have a chance to recover from the turkey-induced sleepiness, we are enticed for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. The sales and amazing discounts are sure a great start to the end of the year festive season. But Giving Tuesday calls for a significant motive. A campaign that revitalises what this season is all about. Giving Tuesday refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States of America. It is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organisations to transform the communities and the world. If you want to spread good vibes and be generous on social media, in this article, we bring you Giving Tuesday 2020 quotes, messages and images that are perfect for Instagram captions. These sayings will totally match the vibe of this day, and you can even send the Giving Tuesday quotes through WhatsApp and other messaging apps to raise awareness on donating to charity, once you are done with your Cyber Monday shopping.

Giving Tuesday was founded by the 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation, as a response to commercialisation and consumerism in the post-Thanksgiving season. Giving Tuesday 2020 is on December 1, and it celebrates and encourages the act of giving. Whether you are donating to charitable organisations or doing it own in your own small, the act of giving is certainly a sharable content. Get everyone motivated and inspired to give back and beyond with this awesome collection of quotes and sayings.

“Giving Is the Master Key to Success, in All Applications of Human Life.” — Bryant McGill

“Remember That the Happiest People Are Not Those Getting More, but Those Giving More.” ― H. Jackson Brown Jr.

“For It Is in Giving That We Receive.” — Francis of Assisi

“Since You Get More Joy Out of Giving Joy to Others, You Should Put a Good Deal of Thought Into the Happiness That You Are Able to Give.” ― Eleanor Roosevelt

“The Wise Man Does Not Lay Up His Own Treasures. The More He Gives to Others, the More He Has for His Own.” — Lao Tzu

“No One Is Useless in This World Who Lightens the Burdens of Another.” ― Charles Dickens

“Nothing Else in All Life Is Such a Maker of Joy and Cheer As the Privilege of Doing Good.” — James Russell Miller

“It Is Every Man’s Obligation to Put Back Into the World at Least the Equivalent of What He Takes Out of It.” ― Albert Einstein

To participate in Giving Tuesday celebration, don’t forget to use the viral hashtag to get your generosity noticed, as your one small step can encourage the followers and friends on social media. Let us celebrate the act of giving and be a little more generous to make the society a better place to live in.

