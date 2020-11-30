Today is Cyber Monday, a day to make most of the discounted prices and sales. The Thanksgiving holiday brings in great deals with Black Friday and the Cyber Monday, a shopping bonanza for online shoppers. Cyber Monday offers are famous for making record breaking sales in the US. With the pandemic, more people have turned to shop online, but some have also turned broke in the months of lockdown. While Play Station lovers await the deal for PS5, others still cannot afford to get it. So Cyber Monday funny memes and jokes are being shared online to express the reaction to these online sales and their affordability. Similar funny meme reactions were seen even on Black Friday.

Cyber Monday is also known as Blue Monday. It is a marketing term coined to encourage people to shop online. And thus a lot of brands, shopping stores have special Cyber Monday deals and discounts. With the holiday season of Christmas and New Years' coming in, people buy their friends and family members gifts in the Cyber Monday sales. But those who are currently just looking at the deals but got little or no money to make that steal are sharing funny memes and reactions. We too have got you some of the funniest Cyber Monday memes and reactions if you are going through the same situation. Cyber Monday Sale 2020: Deals on Smartphones, Headphones, Smartwatches, Laptops & More.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Cyber Monday:

Just Checking In

Me logging into #CyberMonday sales knowing damn well I ain’t got no damn money to spend: pic.twitter.com/idVJWPhb46 — Farah (@BringHenryHome) November 29, 2020

Bank Account Today

Looking For PS5

Me looking for a #PS5 because its Cyber Monday pic.twitter.com/WafZuQ1Z28 — DC (@DylansRawTake) November 30, 2020

So Quiet

Pretty quiet Cyber Monday in terms of #PS5 info. pic.twitter.com/OX627J7my4 — PS5 Restock & Drops - Spiel Times (@spieltimes) November 30, 2020

Last Purchase? Nope

Me: This is my last online purchase for this week *Cyber Monday 70% off the entire store* Also me: pic.twitter.com/E6Ud5rfFp2 — V✨ (@vickix_) November 30, 2020

Yes Please

these cyber monday emails need to leave me alone i am poor! pic.twitter.com/FTBOZu2naO — Coop Pluto (@CoopaSteady) November 30, 2020

If you too are thinking about your spending money on the best deals but have not much money to spare, then you can enjoy these memes and jokes instead. Grab these memes and share them as the best 'steal deals' on the internet today.

