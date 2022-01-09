Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, also known as the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh falls every December or January. This year Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 will be observed on January 9, Sunday. To mark this special celebration, here's a collection of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 wishes in Punjabi, Guru Gobind Singh Ji Prakash Parv 2022 messages, Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab 2022 images, SMS, HD wallpapers and GIFs. January 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

The exact date of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is decided based on the Nanak Shahi calendar of Sikhs. This year on January 9, all the Gurudwaras worldwide will celebrate Prakash Parv. On this day, people of the Sikh community wish each other with messages saying Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti or Guru Gobind Singh Ji de Prakash parv ki lakh lakh vadhaiyaan. We at LatestLY, have brought together a collection of beautiful WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to your friends, family and relatives on this auspicious day. Prakash Parv WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Birth Anniversary of Tenth Sikh Guru.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jagat Jalenda, Rakh Lai, Apni Kirpa Dhaar! Gurupurab Di Vadhaiyaan!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Waheguru Ji da Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Di Fateh. Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Janam Diha Sariyan Nun Wadhaiyan!!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aap Sab Parivar Nu, Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Utsav Dian, Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyan Hovan Ji.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Baazan Wale, Kalgidhar Pita, Dhan Dhan Shri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji De Aagman Purab Di Sarbat Nu Lakh Lakh Vadhai Hai Ji!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Kalgidhar Patshah Dhan Dhan Shree Gobind Singh Ji De Pavan Gurpurab Diyan Buhut Buhut Vadhiyan!

In this day, Nagar Prabhat pheris are organised by different Gurudwaras where people participate with great enthusiasm. Also, all the Gurudwaras are illuminated beautifully to celebrate the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh guru. Special Bhajan kirtans are organized by many people of the Sikh community. People make a special kadha prasad and distribute it among one and all. As you celebrate this auspicious day, here are some WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to one and all on this day. Top 5 Inspiring Quotes By Tenth Guru of Sikhs To Send As Gurpurab Greetings.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti GIF!

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

Guru Gobind Singh was the last living guru of the Sikh Community. He was known for rising against the Mughal rulers and protecting the interests of the people from the invaders. People were always inspired by his writings which depicted the way he led his life. Celebrating the birth anniversary of the sacred guru of the Sikh community, here are the greetings you can send through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS to all your loved ones on this day. Wishing everyone a Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2022 06:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).