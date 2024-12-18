Guru Ghasidas Jayanti is an annual celebration marked on December 18, which celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Ghasidas, a popular spiritual leader and social reformer from Chhattisgarh in India. Guru Ghasidas, born on December 18, 1756, in Giroudpuri village of Nagpur, present-day Giraudpuri at Baloda Bazar in Chhattisgarh, into Satnami family. He was the Guru of the Satnam Dharma and a great scholar in the early 19th century. Ghasidas started preaching in a deep forested part of Chhattisgarh. After Guru Ghasidas, his teachings were carried on by his son, Guru Balakdas. In this article, let’s know more about the revered saint of India. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Guru Ghasidas is the founder of the Satnami community in Chhattisgarh. During his lifetime, the political atmosphere in India was one of exploitation and Ghasidas had experienced the evils of the caste system in the early age. This helped him understand the social dynamics in a caste-ridden society. To find solutions to all these evils, he travelled extensively across Chhattisgarh and began preaching.

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti in 2024 Date

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti in 2024 falls on Wednesday, December 18.

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Significance

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti holds great significance for the followers of the Satnami community in Chhattisgarh and other parts of India. Guru Ghasidas established Satnami community in Chhattisgarh based on ‘Satnam’ which means truth and equality. He was a popular figure who opposed social evils like caste discrimination and untouchability.

Guru Ghasidas created a symbol of truth called Jai Stambh – a white painted log of wood, with a white flag on the top, which indicates a white man who follows the truth ‘Satnam’ is always steadfast and is the Pillar of Truth (Satya Stambh).

