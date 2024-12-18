Guru Ghasidas Jayanti is a significant cultural and spiritual celebration observed to honour Guru Ghasidas, the revered founder of the Satnami sect in Chhattisgarh, India. Born on December 18, 1756, in the village of Girodpuri, Guru Ghasidas was a social reformer who dedicated his life to challenging social inequalities and promoting universal brotherhood. His teachings emphasised truth, non-violence, and equality, providing a beacon of hope for marginalised communities. The day serves as a tribute to his vision of a society free from caste discrimination and inequality. Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2024 is on December 18 and to honour him, we bring you Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2024 messages, HD images, wallpapers, greetings and quotes. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

The celebrations of Guru Ghasidas Jayanti often include processions, community gatherings, and spiritual discourses. Devotees from across Chhattisgarh and neighbouring regions visit Girodpuri to pay homage to their spiritual leader. The event is marked by the singing of bhajans (devotional songs) and the recitation of Guru Ghasidas’s teachings, which continue to inspire followers to lead a life based on simplicity and moral values. Cultural programs and traditional dances add vibrancy to the festivities. As you celebrate Guru Ghasidas Jayanti, share these Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2024 messages, HD images, wallpapers, photos, greetings and quotes.

Guru Ghasidas Messages

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Guru Ghasidas Messages

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Guru Ghasidas Images

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Guru Ghasidas Images

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Guru Ghasidas Images

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Guru Ghasidas is remembered for his establishment of the Satnami community, which sought to eliminate the caste system and promote equality. He introduced the practice of worshiping a symbolic representation of truth, called the "Jaitkhamb," which stands as a pillar of justice and righteousness. His teachings have left a lasting impact on the socio-religious fabric of the region, fostering unity and harmony.

This Jayanti is not only a religious observance but also a reminder of the transformative power of spiritual leadership in eradicating social evils. It highlights the importance of values like truth and equality in building a just society. Guru Ghasidas’s legacy continues to inspire millions, making his Jayanti a time for reflection, celebration, and commitment to social reform. Wishing everyone Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).