Guru Nanak Gurpurab is one of the most important festivals in the Sikh community. It is celebrated by wit vast colour is Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and in many parts of Pakistan and England. Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2021 falls on November 19, Friday. This year be celebrating the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The celebrations start two days prior to the day with a reading of Akhand Paath in the gurudwaras. Many nagar kirtans are carried out with a decorated palki that begins the celebrations of the festival. As you celebrate Guru Nanak's birthday, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send and wish one and all on this auspicious day. You can select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji is one of the most travelled persons in Indian history. He travelled across Asia to spread the message of Ik Onkar, purity and oneness. He is known by many different names in different cultures. He laid the foundation of Sikhism in the 15th century. As we celebrate the birthday of the founder of Sikhism, here are messages that you can send to wish your friends on this auspicious day. Here is a collection of WhatsApp status, images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS that you can send and wish Happy Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav and Happy Guru Nanak Gurupurab.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Almighty Shower You With His Choicest Blessings on the Auspicious Day of Gurpurab. A Very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to You and Your Loved Ones.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Gurpurab Here’s Wishing You Peace, Happiness and Good Health. Stay Blessed.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Heartiest Wishes to You and Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May, the Teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Reflect Goodness and Compassion in You. May There Be Happiness & Prosperity in Your Life. Here’s Wishing You a Very Happy Gurpurab.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Happiness and Blessings Surround You As We Join Together To Remember Our Beloved Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Happy Gurpurab.

The day begins with singing "Asaa Ki Vaar" and is followed by a combination of Katha and kirtan in praise of the Guru. Following that, a lunch meal known as Langar is organised by the volunteers at the Gurudwara. The idea behind Langar is that everyone, irrespective of gender, caste, class or creed, should be offered food in the spirit of Seva and bhakti. Celebrating this sacred festival of the Sikh community, here are WhatsApp stickers, HD wallpapers, GIF Images, Facebook messages and SMS that you can send to one and all on this day. Wishing everyone a Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2021!

