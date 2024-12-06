Guruvayur Ekadashi is an important religious observance dedicated to Lord Vishnu, particularly celebrated at the renowned Shri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, Kerala. This Ekadashi falls during the Vrishchikam Shukla Paksha, a specific phase in the Solar Calendar, which usually aligns with either the Kartik or Margashirsha month in the Hindu Lunar Calendar. In the Gregorian calendar, Guruvayur Ekadashi typically occurs in November or December. To celebrate Guruvayur Ekadashi 2024, we bring you the important details including Guruvayur Ekadashi 2024 date, Parana time, ekadashi tithi, parana rituals and significance. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

Guruvayur Ekadashi 2024 Date & Shubh Muhurat

According to Drikpanchang, Guruvayur Ekadashi in 2024 falls on Wednesday, December 11.

Parana Time - 07:05 AM to 09:09 AM, December 12

Ekadashi Tithi - 03:42 AM on December 11 to 01:09 AM on December 12

Guruvayur Ekadashi Significance

Guruvayur Ekadashi is a day of fasting and prayer, dedicated to seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu, especially in his form as Lord Krishna. Devotees observe strict fasting and engage in devotional activities to purify their minds and bodies. The day is considered particularly auspicious for spiritual practices and is one of the key days of worship for Lord Vishnu in the Guruvayur temple. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Guruvayur Ekadashi Parana Rituals (Breaking the Fast)

After completing the Ekadashi fast, the next important step is the Parana, which means breaking the fast. Parana should be performed after sunrise on the day following the Ekadashi fast. It is critical to ensure that Parana is completed within the Dwadashi Tithi, unless the Dwadashi Tithi has ended before sunrise. Failing to do so within this time frame is considered an offence.

However, the Parana should not be done during the Hari Vasara, which refers to the first quarter of the Dwadashi Tithi. This period is considered especially sacred, and devotees are advised to wait until it concludes before breaking their fast. The most favorable time for Parana is during Pratahkal (early morning), as it is considered the most auspicious time to break the fast. If it is not possible to do so in the early morning, it can be done after the Madhyahna (midday) period. It is important to avoid breaking the fast during this time.

Guruvayur Ekadashi is a significant spiritual observance for devotees of Lord Vishnu, offering a chance to cleanse the soul through fasting, prayer, and worship. Whether observed for one or two days, this vrat serves as an opportunity for devotees to deepen their connection with the divine and seek blessings for prosperity, spiritual growth, and liberation. By following the correct rituals and timing for breaking the fast, participants ensure that they receive the full spiritual benefits of the Ekadashi observance.

