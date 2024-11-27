Black Friday, the day following Thanksgiving in the United States, has become synonymous with the biggest shopping extravaganza of the year. Historically, the term originated in the 1960s to describe the post-Thanksgiving shopping rush that turned retailers’ financial ledgers from red (losses) to black (profits). Over time, it has evolved into a global phenomenon, with retailers slashing prices and offering unbeatable deals to entice consumers. From early morning doorbusters to midnight madness sales, the day is marked by long lines, competitive crowds, and unprecedented discounts. Black Friday 2024 is on November 29. To celebrate the shopping extravaganza, we bring you Happy Black Friday 2024 greetings, wishes, messages, HD images, quotes and wallpapers.

Online shopping has revolutionised Black Friday, bringing the frenzy into the digital realm. E-commerce giants like Amazon offer extensive deals, making it convenient for shoppers to snag bargains from the comfort of their homes. In recent years, "Black Friday Week" sales have extended the shopping spree, giving consumers more opportunities to save. For many, it's not just about deals but also the start of the festive season—a chance to shop for holiday gifts while saving big. Black Friday is also a significant economic driver. In 2023, US consumers reportedly spent over USD 9 billion online on Black Friday alone, reflecting the day’s economic impact. Retailers often use it as a gauge for consumer confidence and a predictor for holiday season sales trends.

Small businesses, too, benefit from the increased footfall and online traffic, making it a win-win for both retailers and shoppers. As you observe Black Friday 2024, we bring you Happy Black Friday 2024 greetings, wishes, messages, HD images, quotes and wallpapers that you can send to your friends and family as you begin your festive shopping.

Happy Black Friday Greetings

Happy Black Friday Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Black Friday Greetings

Happy Black Friday Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Black Friday Images

Happy Black Friday Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Black Friday Wallpapers

Black Friday Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

It must be noted that Black Friday isn't without controversy. Critics argue that the intense consumerism fosters materialism, and the physical rush can sometimes lead to dangerous situations. As a counter, movements like "Buy Nothing Day" advocate for minimalism and mindful shopping. Despite differing opinions, Black Friday remains a cultural staple and a much-anticipated event that combines the thrill of saving with the joy of giving.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2024 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).