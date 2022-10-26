Gujarati New Year 2022 is celebrated on October 26. This annual celebration marks the beginning of the New Year for Gujaratis across the world and is celebrated on the day after Diwali. Gujarati New Year 2022 celebrations are sure to be filled with various fun festivities. People usually commemorate this day by sharing Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 wishes, Sal Mubarak wishes, Gujarati New Year 2022 greetings and Nutan Varshabhinandan messages, Saal Mubarak 2022 images and Nutan Varshabhinandan HD wallpapers, Gujarati New Year WhatsApp stickers and Saal Mubarak Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Gujarati Nav Varsh 2022 Wishes & Nutan Varshabhinandan Images: Bestu Varas HD Wallpapers and Saal Mubarak Greetings To Celebrate Gujarati New Year.

On the occasion of Gujarati New Year, many people who run businesses and companies often begin new books. This is done after the completion of Lakshmi Puja and Chopda Poojan on October 24 - the day of Badi Diwali. To celebrate Gujarati New Year, many people dress up in colourful clothing and visit friends and family. Sharing grand feasts as people celebrate the year that has gone by and the new opportunities that the new year brings are all common practices. Many also enjoy visiting the temple to seek the blessings of the almighty on this auspicious day. Saal Mubarak Images and Gujarati New Year 2022 Greetings: Nutan Varshabhinandan Wishes, Bestu Varas WhatsApp Stickers, Sal Mubarak SMS To Celebrate Vikram Samvat 2079.

Gujarati New Year 2022 will mark the last day of the Diwali 2022 celebration.

It is interesting to note that October 26 will also be celebrated as Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej in various parts of the country. This celebration is a day dedicated to the bond shared by siblings, and much like Raksha Bandhan, brothers and sisters get together on this day, usually at the sister’s home where they indulge in some Puja and a family feast. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Gujarati New Year 2022!

