Hartalika Teej is one of the most significant Hindu festivals observed by women across India with great devotion. The festival holds great religious and cultural importance, especially in the North Indian states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Hartalika Teej falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada. This year, Hartalika Teej 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 26. As Hartalika Teej 2025 nears, here’s a list of amazing wishes, Hartalika Teej messages and greetings to share with your family and friends. Check out the best collection of Happy Hartalika Teej wishes, Hartalika Teej HD images, Happy Hartalika Teej Facebook messages, WhatsApp sticker greetings and GIFs to celebrate the festival. Share these Happy Hartalika Teej images, Hartalika Teej greetings and HD wallpapers with your family, friends and relatives. Hartalika Teej Images, Wishes: Download Shiva-Parvati Pics, Greetings & Messages to Wish Happy Teej to Your Loved Ones.

The festival of Hartalika Teej is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this auspicious day, devotees make statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with sand and worship the deities with great devotion for marital bliss and progeny. Share Happy Hartalika Teej 2025 wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages to share with loved ones. Download HD images, photos and status updates to celebrate the auspicious Hindu festival and spread joy, blessings and festive cheer among family and friends.

Happy Hartalika Teej 2025 Wishes for Family and Friends

Happy Hartalika Teej! (File Image)

Hartalika Teej 2025 Greetings and Messages To Share Online

Wishing You Joy and Blessings This Teej. (File Image)

WhatsApp Status and Captions for Hartalika Teej 2025

May Hartalika Teej Bring Love and Happiness. (File Image)

Beautiful Hartalika Teej 2025 Images and Photos Download

Blessings of Maa Parvati on This Teej. (File Image)

Hartalika Teej 2025 HD Wallpapers and Backgrounds

Have a Blissful and Peaceful Hartalika Teej. (File Image)

Auspicious Hartalika Teej Quotes and Sayings for Loved Ones

Happy Teej! Stay Blessed Always. (File Image)

According to legend, Goddess Parvati undertook severe penance to win Lord Shiva as her husband. Impressed by her unwavering devotion, Lord Shiva accepted her as his consort. Hence, Hartalika Teej symbolises a wife’s dedication, love, and sacrifice for her husband’s long life and marital bliss. On this day, women observe a nirjala vrat, i.e., a fast without food and water, and offer prayers to Goddess Parvati.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 06:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).