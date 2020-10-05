A month after India’s annual commemoration of Teacher’s Day, people across the world celebrate the superheroes that are teachers on October 5. Observed as World Teacher's Day by the United Nations, this celebration is crucial, especially in the current times, to make all the teachers across the world who are tirelessly and patiently working their way through online lectures or risking their lives to get to classes and ensuring that the future generation is well educated, compassionate and aware. Happy World Teacher's Day 2020 wishes, HD Images, Wallpaper, World Teacher's Day quotes, photos on Teachers and World Teacher's Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures are sure to be shared across social media by one and all. Happy World Teachers' Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Share With Your Favourite Teacher.

The first World Teacher's Day was celebrated on October 5, 1994, and it marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. This played a key role in setting proper, uniform benchmarks on the rights as well as responsibilities of teachers across the world. Teachers have been playing a crucial role in shaping our society. However, they continue to struggle to gain access for their basic rights like proper pay, adequate healthcare coverage, and in some parts of the world, even meagre respect in society. World Teacher’s Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, GIF Images, Messages And SMS to Share With Your Most Loved Teacher.

World Teacher’s Day aims to increase awareness on the battles that teachers across the world face, while also tirelessly, lovingly and encouragingly educating the young souls. As an ode to their resilience and a celebration of their strength and their role in shaping us as individuals, people often share Happy World Teacher's Day 2020 wishes, World Teacher's Day quotes, Images on Teachers. You can also download and send World Teacher's Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore to highlight their most cherished memories with their teachers. Happy World Teachers' Day 2020 HD Images And Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Photos And Messages to Wish Your Mentor.

The celebration of World Teacher’s Day was organised and promoted by UNESCO in association with UNICEF, the International Labour Organization and Education International; and they continue to play key events, conferences and awareness campaigns to make the voices of teachers from across the world heard. We hope that you celebrate this day by identifying the key role that teachers have been playing in making our society better and do your bit in amplifying their voices, making them feel understood and supported and just celebrating this profession as a whole. Happy World Teacher’s Day.

