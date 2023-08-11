Every year, Hip-Hop Day is celebrated on August 11 across the United States of America (USA). Hip-hop is also known as rap and was formerly known as disco rap. It is a genre of popular music that originated in the Bronx borough of New York City in the early 1970s by African Americans. Dancers across the world mark the day by engaging in dance-related events, grooving to the music, and celebrating hip-hop beats. National Son and Daughter Day 2023 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Day Dedicated to Children.

The words ‘hip’ and ‘hop’ have a long history. In the 1950s, older folks referred to teen house parties as ‘hippity hops. As per records, the creation of the term hip hop is often credited to Keef Cowboy, rapper with Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. Several other people who helped establish hip-hop culture, including DJ Kool Herc, DJ Disco Wiz, and Afrika Bambaataa were of Latin American or Caribbean origin.

Hip Hop Day 2023 Date

Hip-Hop Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, August 11. Lil Tay Death Hoax: Rapper Confirms She and Brother Are Not Dead, Reveals Her Social Media Was Hacked.

Significance

The day is celebrated by hip-hop enthusiasts across the US. On this day, people often engage in insightful discussions and explore the cultural significance, activism, and social impact of Hip Hop. Hip-hop music was influenced by disco music, as disco also emphasized the key role of the DJ in creating tracks and mixes for dancers, and old school hip hop often used disco tracks as beats.

According to Kurtis Blow, the early days of hip-hop were characterized by divisions between fans and detractors of disco music. The earliest hip-hop was mainly based on hard funk loops sourced from vintage funk records. By 1979, disco instrumental loops/tracks had become the basis of much hip-hop music and this genre was called ‘disco rap’.

