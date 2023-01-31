Holika Dahan 2023 is almost here! Holi, which is one of the most popular holidays in India and typically occurs in March, sees Holika Dahan celebrated before it. During this festive period, celebrations with great fanfare take place all around the nation and even the world. Everybody smiles and lights up when the word "Holi" is mentioned because of all the excitement and festivities that surround it. Everything about Holi is fun and interesting, from the smearing of colours to Thandai. However, let's discuss the ritual of Holika Dahan, celebrated before Holi. When Is Holi 2023? Know Date, Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurat and All About Rangwali Holi Significance, History and Celebrations.

What is Holika Dahan?

Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan festival occurs on the first day of the holiday, and a festival called Dhuleti or Holi occurs on the second day. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi, which ushers in the start of spring, occurs on the day of the full moon in the month of Phalgun. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online: Diwali, Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Navratri, Know About Major Celebrations in New Year.

Holika Dahan Date & Shubh Muhurat

Holika Dahan will take place on March 7, 2023, this year. According to Hindu scriptures, Holika Dahan, also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi, should be performed while Purnimasi Tithi is in effect during Pradosh Kaal (which begins after sundown). The first half of Purnimasi Tithi is when Bhadra rules, and all worthwhile efforts should be avoided during this time.

Holy Day of the Hour - From 06:31 to 08:58 (Time: 02 hours 27 minutes)

Holika Dahan Purnima Tithi for Holika Dahan runs from 4:17 pm on March 6, 2023, to 6:09 pm on March 7, 2023.

Legend and Significance of Holika Dahan

Due to the tale attached to it, the celebration of Holika Dahan symbolises the triumph of good over evil. Despite the bad being strong and powerful, the honest and good prevail in the Holika Dahan narrative. The main characters of the Holika Dahan narrative are an evil king named Hiranyakashipu, his devilish sister Holika, and the king's son Prahlad.

According to mythology, King Hiranyakashipu received a blessing from Lord Brahma that forbade him from being murdered by anybody or anything, day or night, inside or outside, and with or without firearms. The king became haughty as a result, and he decreed that everyone should regard and worship him as God. However, his son Prahlad flatly refused because he was a Vishnu devotee and continued to worship Lord Vishnu.

The King was enraged by this and instructed his sister Holika to have him killed. Holika possessed the boon of being fire-impervious. Prahlad was placed on her lap while she sat in a bonfire to murder him. Prahlad was able to escape the fire alive and unharmed, whereas Holika was burnt. The triumph of good over evil helped to restore faith in the Almighty. Because of this, Lord Vishnu worshippers greatly honour this holiday in their religion.

Holika Dahan Celebrations

Days before the event itself, Holika Dahan is celebrated and prepared for. People begin collecting wood, flammable materials, and other necessities to build the pyre for the fire. Some also place an effigy, which in a way represents the devil Holika, atop the flames.

The bonfire of Holika, which represents the annihilation of evil, is lit on the eve of the first day of the Holi celebrations. Around the bonfire, music and dancing are present. Others perform "Parikrama" in front of the fire.

