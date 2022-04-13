Holy Wednesday or Spy Wednesday 2022 falls on April 13. The fourth day in the Holy Week celebration, Spy Wednesday, refers to Judas's action in Matthew 26: 14-16: Also known as Holy Wednesday, the celebration of Spy Wednesday often includes special sermons and services in various churches across the world. Since the entire commemoration of Holy Week 2022 is said to be a community affair, people often share Spy Wednesday images, Holy Wednesday 2022 messages, Spy Wednesday 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Holy Wednesday Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online. Holy Wednesday 2022 Date, History, Meaning, Significance: Everything You Need To Know About Spy Wednesday in Holy Week.

Holy Wednesday commemorates the Bargain of Judas by a clandestine spy among the disciples. The name "Spy Wednesday" also derives from the essence of this story and its significance in the Bible. This day is observed with much dedication by Christians across the world. In fact, in Western Christianity, many churches of various denominations observe the Tenebrae service on Holy Wednesday.

Holy Wednesday marks the journey towards the mourning day of Good Friday when Jesus Christ was crucified. It is a crucial part of Jesus Christ's journey through Jerusalem.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed Spy Wednesday!

It is interesting to note that different traditions and customs are associated with Holy Wednesday observance in different countries. In the Czech Republic, this day is called Ugly Wednesday or Soot Wednesday because chimneys used to be swept to be cleaned for Easter on this day. Meanwhile, in Sweden, this day is known as dymmelonsdag. A dymbil is a piece of wood. Historically, the metal clapper of the church bells was replaced by these dymbils on Holy Wednesday to make a duller sound.

