The profession of Human Resource is extremely challenging because of the crucial tasks that HR department does help keeps the business running. HRs are the ones who are responsible for keeping both work and the comfort of employees in an organisation. HR Day is designed to pay tribute to those working in HR departments all around the world. Human Resource Professional Day 2020 is on September 26 and every year, the day is observed to honour the HR professionals and also to share information of what it is like to be a part of the HR community. As we celebrate the day, in this article, we bring you Human Resource Professional Day 2020 date, history and significance and why it is important to pay tributes to the HRs and honour their work.

Human Resource Professional Day 2020 Date

It is not directly known as to why Human Resource Professional Day is celebrated or who came up with the idea. But HR Professional Day was first referenced by Governor-General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen in October 2013. Another reference to the holiday comes from Sheridan College, an undergraduate college in Ontario, Canada, that celebrates the holiday annual in its business department. HR Professional Day 2020 is on September 26.

Human Resource Professional Day: History and Significance

Like we mentioned above, it not directly known as to who came up with the idea of honouring the HR department observing HR Professional Day. The day was referred by the Governor-General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen in October 2013. Again, Governor-General Hon Steadman Alvin Ridout Fuller, declared it an official holiday in Jamaica in 2018. The day is all about thanking and appreciating the HRs who handle the most difficult situations in a company.

From handling the staffs to negotiating their requirements, to corporate liaison and legislation interpreting, HRs have a significant role in any organisation. The day is a time to learn about what HR does to make people’s lives better and give them the opportunity to join the industry. Thank the HR in your company and appreciate them for everything they do for the betterment of the workplaces.

