Human Rights Day is the annual celebration focused on creating important conversations about the importance of human rights and celebrating and appreciating the activists worldwide who strive for this cause. Human Rights Day 2023 will be celebrated on December 10. Every year, the commemoration of Human Rights Day is focused on a dedicated theme that helps initiate targeted awareness campaigns around the cause. As we celebrate Human Rights Day 2023, here is everything you need to know, including how to celebrate Human Rights Day. Human Rights Day 2023: What Is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Which is Marking Its 75th Anniversary?

When is Human Rights Day 2023?

Human Rights Day 2023 will be celebrated on December 10. The annual observance honours the United Nations General Assembly's adoption and proclamation, on 10 December 1948, of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the first global enunciation of human rights and one of the first major achievements of the new United Nations.

Significance of Human Rights Day

Human Rights Day is focused on remembering key human rights campaigns that have had a high impact and shaped society as we know it. The celebration also gives people a chance to celebrate the millions of people who have chosen to dedicate their lives towards the betterment of society by working to fight for the human rights of one and all. The celebration of Human Rights Day 2023 is sure to be filled with various key commemorations. Human Rights Day Quotes and Sayings: Share WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Observe the Global Event.

Theme for Human Rights Day 2023

The theme for Human Rights Day 2023 is “Consolidating and Sustaining Human Rights Culture into the Future” - which focuses on continuing to be vocal about all the human rights violations and issues that may be going around worldwide.

The celebration of Human Rights Day is more important than ever in the current times as multiple wars continue to take place worldwide. The displacement of various regional populations due to these wars and the destruction that they may cause are all key issues that must be captured and discussed on the occasion of Human Rights Day 2023.

