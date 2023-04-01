Every year, International Children's Book Day (ICBD) is observed across the world on April 2 to inspire a love of reading and highlight the importance of children’s books. It is a yearly event sponsored by the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), an international non-profit organization. The day is observed on or around Hans Christian Andersen's birthday, April 2. On this day, several activities, including writing competitions, book awards announcements and events with children's literature authors, are held across several countries. As we celebrate International Children's Book Day 2023, let’s know more about the history and significance of the observance. International Children's Book Day: 6 Fairy Tales That Are Bad For Our Children.

International Children's Book Day History

Founded in 1967, International Children’s Book Day is celebrated every year on April 2, also known as Hans Christian Andersen's birthday. He was a Danish author famous for his fairy tales. On this day, The host country picks a theme and invites a well-known author and illustrator to create a message for children around the world. The day is aimed at helping kids bring their imagination to life and encouraging them to read books to exercise their minds. As per records, each year, a different National Section of the International Board on Books for Young People is chosen to be the international sponsor of International Children’s Book Day. It decides upon a theme and invites a prominent author from the host country to write a message to the children of the world and a well-known illustrator to design a poster. From Harry Potter Series to I Am Malala, 5 Books to Encourage Kids to Read More!

International Children's Book Day Significance

Reading books can help kids learn, develop and enhance their skills. Teachers and parents also play the most crucial role in helping children to read, comprehend, and understand what they read in books. International Children’s Book Day aims to provide resources for those children through various events in schools and communities that they may not have had access to otherwise. Often ICBD is linked to celebrations around children's books and other special events that may include encounters with authors and illustrators, writing competitions or announcements of book awards.

