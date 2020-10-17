International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is observed every year on October 17. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the people who struggle for food, living, daily expenses due to poverty.

On 22 December, 1992, a resolution 47/196 was adopted by the General Assembly and declared 17 October as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. All the States and people are invited to promote the day and do various activities to eradicate poverty and destitution. The resolution further invites intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations to assist States, at their request, in organizing national activities for the observance of the Day, and requests the Secretary-General to take, within existing resources, the measures necessary to ensure the success of the Day’s observance by the United Nations.

October 17th presents an opportunity to acknowledge the effort and struggle of people living in poverty, a chance for them to make their concerns heard, and a moment to recognize that poor people are the first ones to fight against poverty. Participation of the poor themselves has been at the center of the Day’s celebration since its very beginning. The commemoration of October 17 th also reflects the willingness of people living in poverty to use their expertise to contribute to the eradication of poverty.

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2020 Theme:

According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, "One of the keys to ending child poverty is addressing poverty in the household, from which it often stems. Access to quality social services must be a priority."

"Acting Together to Empower Children, their Families and Communities to End Poverty". Poverty has a hurtful impact on the health and also leads to lower income in adulthood. "When child poverty is recognized as a denial of children’s human rights then people in positions of responsibility and power are legally bound to promote, protect and fulfil children’s rights," UN said on its website.

This day aims to raise awareness about the need to exterminate poverty and destitution worldwide, especially in developing countries.

