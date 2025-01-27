The International Holocaust Remembrance Day, or the International Day in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, is an international Memorial Day that is observed on January 27. The global event remembers the victims of the Holocaust, which resulted in the genocide of one-third of the Jewish people, with countless members of other minorities by Nazi Germany between 1933 and 1945. The date January 27 was chosen to commemorate the date when the Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated by the Red Army in 1945. Scroll down to know more about the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar.

International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust 2025 Date

International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust 2025 falls on Monday, January 27.

International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust History

International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust remembers the killing of millions of Jews, two-thirds of Europe's Jewish population, and millions of others by the Nazi regime and its collaborators. This annual global event was designated by United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution 60/7 on November 1, 2005.

The resolution came after a special session was held earlier that year on January 24 to mark the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps and the end of the Holocaust. The UNGA established January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. As per reports, Resolution 60/7 and the International Holocaust Day was an initiative of the State of Israel.

International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust Significance

International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust serves as an opportunity to honour the victims and survivors of the Holocaust. The annual event also aims to raise awareness about the Holocaust and its lessons to prevent future genocides. On this day, events are held worldwide, including candle-lighting ceremonies, speeches, and prayers. Also, schools, museums, and institutions host programs to teach the younger generations about the Holocaust's history and consequences.

