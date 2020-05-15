International Day of Families 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages and Wishes to Send Greetings on This Day

International Day of Families 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

The International Day of Families is annually observed on May 15. The day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly by 1993 with resolution A/RES/47/237 and reflected the importance the international community attaches to families. It is a significant observation, which is marked every year to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families. This year’s celebration is noteworthy more than ever. Given the pandemic, the role of families and communities and the problems each of us is facing, International Day of Families 2020 observation is significant. In this article, we bring you International Day of Families 2020 HD images and wallpapers for free download online. You can check out our latest collection of Happy International Day of Families 2020 wishes, messages, Family Day greetings and images to wish your closed ones on this day. The International Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers and Facebook greetings on this day.

Every year, International Day of Families is associated with a significant theme. This year’s theme is “Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing+25.” The world is hit with the fear of coronavirus pandemic. There is a need to invest in social policies that help to ease the struggle which families around the globe are facing. International Day of Families 2020 celebration may be different, but the goal is more significant this year. You can play an essential role on this day by sending motivational messages, wishes, greetings of Happy International Day of Families 2020. You can download the International Day of Families 2020 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers and GIF greeting that are available below. International Day of Families 2020 Date & Theme: Know The History And Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness on Importance of Families.

