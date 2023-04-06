The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) is celebrated every year on April 6. The day presents an opportunity to recognize the positive role sport and physical activity play in communities and people’s lives across the globe. The United Nations General Assembly created a special day dedicated to sports on August 23, 2013, supported by the International Olympic Committee since April 6, 2014. This date commemorates the inauguration, in 1896, of the first Olympic games of the modern era, in Athens, (Greece). The theme for International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2023 is 'Scoring for People and the Planet'. As the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. April 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Get Full List of Important Dates in the Fourth Month.

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2023 Date

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is celebrated on April 6 every year.

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2023 Theme

The theme for International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2023 is 'Scoring for People and the Planet'.

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in Resolution 67/296, decided to proclaim April 6 as the "International Day of the Sport for the Development and the Peace" on August 23, 2013. This day is aimed to celebrate the contribution of sports and physical activity to education, human development, healthy lifestyles and a peaceful world. International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is celebrated every year on April 6.

On this day, the United Nations invites States, the United Nations system and in particular the United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace, international, regional and national sports organizations, civil society, and all other relevant stakeholders to cooperate, observe and raise awareness of the "International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace Significance

Sport has played an essential role in all societies as it has the power to change the world. It is a fundamental right and a powerful tool to strengthen social ties and promote sustainable development, peace, solidarity, and respect for all. The day is a perfect opportunity to recognize the positive role sports play in communities and people’s lives across the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2023 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).