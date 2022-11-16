International Students' Day is observed annually on November 17. This day is an international observance of the student community. Every year, students from every part of the world celebrate this day with zeal. International Students’ Day celebrates multiculturalism, diversity and cooperation among students around the globe. As you commemorate International Students' Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a few wishes and greetings that you can share with all the students you know. You can also download WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS to wish students on this special day. International Students' Day 2022 Date: Know the History And Significance Of The Day.

The history of International Students' Day dates back to 1939 when the Nazis rounded up the students of the University of Prague, murdered nine student leaders, and sent over 1,200 students to concentration camps. They subsequently closed all Czech universities and colleges. Hence, International Students' Day commemorates the anniversary of the 1939 Nazi storming. Many organizations and international student groups have been observing the special day dedicated to students. It's a public holiday in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Many observances of International Students' Day highlight the need to fight for freedom and democracy. You can share these International Students' Day 2022 wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with all the students you know.

International Students' Day 2022 Wishes and Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of International Students’ Day, We Wish That There Are No Hurdles in Your Studies and You Always Progress Towards a Better Life. Happy Students’ Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is No Shortcut to Success and Therefore, You Must Never Compromise Your Dedication. Happy Students’ Day to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Happy Students Day to All the Students. Always Be Consistent in What You Do and It Will Bring You Good Results for Sure.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Life Is a Book and Being a Student Is the Most Beautiful Chapter of That Book. Make Sure You Enjoy This Chapter to the Fullest. Wishing You a Very Happy Students Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Definitely Not Easy To Be a Good Student. It Demands Lots of Hard Work and Dedication. Wishing You a Very Happy Students’ Day!

In 1941, efforts were made to convince students from other nations to acknowledge November 17 as a day of commemoration of International Students' Day which would celebrate and encourage resistance against the Nazis and the fight for freedom and democracy in all nations.

