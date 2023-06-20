Jagannath Rath Yatra, or Chariot Festival, is an annual Hindu celebration organised at Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. According to the Hindi calendar, Rath Yatra falls on Dwitiya Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Ashada. This happens to be the month of June or July, according to the Gregorian calendar. Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is a 9-day event that is celebrated annually. According to the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023 schedule, the festival will start on June 20 and end on June 28. You can also watch the live streaming and telecast of the Rath Yatra 2023 rituals. DD National (Doordarshan) and Odia TV channels will air the live telecast of Rath Yatra 2023.

Rath Yatra celebrates Lord Jagannath, who is known to be the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Along with Lor Jagannath, people also worship his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, during the Chariot Festival. People around the world celebrate the festival with joy. Three huge chariots that are each devoted to a different deity, are decorated to start off the festival. Lord Jagannath, his older brother Balabhadra, and his younger sister Subhadra are carried in a procession from their residence at Sri Mandir to Gundicha Temple. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023 Live streaming

Shri Jagannath Yatra 2023 live streaming from Puri will start on June 20. You can watch the world-renowned Puri Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra here.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023 Live telecast

Watch the live telecast of the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 by Doordarshan here.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Live from Puri

Watch the live broadcast of the holy car festival on DD Odia and Doordarshan below.

Rath Yatra 2023 celebrations have started in full swing. The festival promotes joy and enthusiasm in the worshippers. You can be a part of this festival virtually through the Rath Yatra 2023 live streaming and telecast.

