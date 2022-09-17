Jitiya is an important three-day Hindu festival observed from the seventh to the ninth lunar day of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. The Jivitputrika Vrat is observed on the eighth day, which according to the Gregorian calendar, will fall on September 18, Sunday. Jivitputrika fast is an example of the selfless love of the mothers who can do anything for their children. It is one of the most challenging fasts of Hindu tradition and mothers go without eating or drinking anything on this day and pray for the well-being and long life of their child. This challenging fast is a festival for them and they celebrate it with great enthusiasm. Showcasing the love of mothers for their children, we at LatestLY have curated images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings, messages and wishes for Jivitputrika Vrat 2022. Jitiya or Jivitputrika Vrat 2022 Dos and Don’ts: Things To Keep in Mind While Fasting on Jiuntia for Your Children’s Happiness & Long Life

The three days of Jitiya are Nahai Khai, Jivitputrika or Khur Jitiya and Parana. On the first day, mothers eat only after having a bath. The food they eat is strictly vegetarian and made with ghee and pink salt. The second day is difficult and the most important day. This is when they refrain from eating food or drinking water. On the last day, mothers end their fast and pray for good health and good lives for their children. You can share these images and HD wallpapers with your friends and family as greetings for Jitiya 2022. Jitiya Nahay Khay 2022 Date: Know Jivitputrika Vrat and Paran Time

Happy Jitiya 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download

Jivitputrika Vrat 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Happy Jitiya 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers

Happy Jitiya 2022 (File Image)

Greetings on Jitiya 2022

jitiya 2022 (File Image)

Wishes for Jitiya 2022

Happy Jitiya 2022 (File Image)

Jitiya Vrat 2022 ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Jivitputrika Vrat (File Image)

Jivitputrika Vrat 2022 Wishes, Images, Quotes & Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones on Jitya Vrat

According to a legend, Jimutvanhan, the king of Gandharvas, left his brothers and left for the forest to serve his father where he met a woman belonging to the Nagvanshi (family of snakes). She was mourning because according to an oath, Garuda was to feed on her son the next day. Jimutvanhan promised to protect her son and offered himself to Garuda. When Garuda attacked him, he stayed calm and did not move, which impressed Garuda. Learning the story behind this, Garuda promised that he would not take any sacrifice from Nagvanshi. Therefore, mothers fast on this day and pray for the well-being and long life of their children. Wishing everyone a Happy Jivitputrika Vrat 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2022 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).