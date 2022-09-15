Happy Jivitputrika Vrat 2022! As we celebrate Jiuntia aka Jitiya, let's discuss the dos and don’ts related to this observance. If you are going to observe Jitiya Vrat or any female member of the family observing this fast, then take care of yourself and their health. If the person fasting may have health-related problems then avoid fasting because this fast is kept waterless and Parana is done on the next day. Therefore, those who have health problems should not observe this fast. But if you want to fast, then you must definitely consult a doctor. Women observing the fast should give up tamasic food a day before the fast. Therefore, give up garlic, onion and non-vegetarian food beforehand. Jitiya or Jivitputrika Vrat 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Significance: How To Celebrate Jitiya To Seek Blessings & Happiness for Your Children? Everything You Need To Know About Jiuntia.

Try to keep your body cool during Jitiya Vrat. Keep in mind that if there is a lack of water in the body, you might suffer from the problem of dehydration. The idea is to celebrate the festival with proper rituals therefore here are a few dos and don't to keep in mind:

1. Sattvik food should be taken one day before Jivitputrika fast. Do not consume tamasic foods like garlic, onion etc.

2. In Jivitputrika fast, one remains mustn't drink water. Have food a day before fasting. Then on the day of fasting, any food and water are prohibited. On the day after the fasting, you can Parana only after worshipping in the morning.

3. At the time of worshipping, one must hear the Jivitputrika Vrat Katha or the story of Jimutavahana.

4. The idol of Gandharva prince Jimutavahana made from Kush must be used.

5. In many places, Jivitputrika worship in the morning on the day of Parana is a must.

6. One day before fasting, try to drink the proper amount of water. Eat watery fruits.

Whichever fast it may be, purity of mind, word and deed are extremely important. Keep your mind and body in control. Do not think or speak ill of anyone. On the other hand, pregnant women must avoid fasting on this day or consult a doc if they can't do without fasting.

