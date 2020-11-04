Karwa Chauth, also spelt as Karva Chauth is an auspicious occasion celebrated by married Hindu women mostly in North Indian states. Karwa Chauth 2020 is celebrated on November 4 (Wednesday) this year. Married women observe Karwa Chauth by keeping a day-long fast and praying for the long life of their husbands. They wait to spot the moon and then perform the puja for their husbands, following which they break the fast. They look at the moon through a sieve and then at their husbands through it. Hence, moonrise timings are extremely important during the festival. Meanwhile, we bring to you moonrise timings or Chandra Darshan samay along with shubh muhurat so you can perform the Karva Chauth puja at the right time. We bring to you Karwa Chauth 2020 moonrise time live blog for the state of Uttar Pradesh including the cities of Lucknow, Bareilly, Kanpur, Mathura and Vrindavan. You can check the exact time when the moon will rise in these cities. Stay tuned with this live blog to be updated on Chandra Darshan timings and Karva Chauth Vrat Puja shubh muhurat to break the fast. Moonrise is expected to be at 08:01 PM today in Lucknow and at 8:04 PM in Bareilly. Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Time in Mumbai, Delhi & Other Indian Cities: Know Chand Darshan and Puja Muhurat Time for Karva Chauth Vrat Arti to Break The Fast.

Moonrise is awaited in Kanpur at 07:22 PM and in Mathura at 08:15 PM. Karwa Chauth falls on the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month of Karthik. Karvachauth 2020 falls on November 4. Karwa Chauth is observed with great pomp and fervour every year, however, celebrations have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19 pandemic induced situation. Meanwhile, people continue to celebrate the occasion at home. Women offer Arghya After the prayers, Arghya is offered to the moon at night after which the husband offers food to the wife. Happy Sargi Wishes: Karwa Chauth 2020 Early Morning Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Quotes And Messages to Share on Karva Chauth.

Karwa Chauth Moon is also known as Chauth Ka Chand or Chauth Ka Chandrama. The festival is celebrated by following different rituals and customs in varying regions. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Karwa Chauth.

