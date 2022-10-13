Karwa Chauth 2022 is here and it is being celebrated on October 13, Thursday. Also known as Karva Chauth, this festival includes plenty of rituals where especially married women in the North Indian states observe a day-long fast without even a single drop of water to pray for the good health and well-being of their husbands. Women apply Mehndi on their hands and even legs during this festival and dress up in traditional attire for this fasting day. It is believed that a dark colour Mehendi signifies marital bliss and the woman getting a lot of love and affection from her husband. This is a very strict fast and women wait eagerly for the moonrise on this day. To help you break your fast on time, here are Karwa Chauth 2022 Chand timings for Delhi, Gurugram, Ambala, Ludhiana and Chandigarh for October 13. Ahead of the moonrise time, search terms such as 'Chand Kab Niklega 13 October 2022 Delhi,' 'Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Time Today,' 'Chandra Darshan on Karwa Chauth 2022,' and much more has flooded the internet. Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Time Live Today in Lucknow, Bareilly, Dehradun and Patna: Know Chandra Darshan Timings on October 13 in These Cities.

Since the moonrise timing is different in all cities, we have updated the moonrise timings for specific areas in this post. You can refer to this space for moon-sighting timings of other areas as well. The Karwa Chauth fast is very strict and married women worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Kartikeya and Lord Ganesha on this day and only break their fast after the moon comes out, after which they perform rituals and the husbands offer them their first sip of water to break the fast. According to timeanddate.com, the Chand Darshan timings for Delhi, Gurugram, Ambala, Ludhiana and Chandigarh are given below.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Chand Darshan Timings For Delhi, Gurugram, Ambala, Ludhiana and Chandigarh

Date Place Moonrise Timing October 13, Thursday Delhi 08.09 PM Gurugram 08.11 PM Ambala 08.07 PM Ludhiana 08.10 PM Chandigarh 08.06 PM

First Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status & Images To Share on Karva Chauth

Married women meet each other on this day to listen to the Karwa Chauth Katha. This festival is very auspicious, especially in the North Indian states and fasting women wait eagerly for the moon to rise to complete their rituals. You can refer to this space for the moon timings in other parts of India too for Karwa Chauth 2022. If you’re fasting, get all the details of the moon timings here. Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2022 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).