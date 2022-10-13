13 Oct, 17:49 (IST) 'Chand Kab Niklega' Is On Everyone's Mind Happy Karwa Chauth 2022! One of the most popular Hindu fasting festivals celebrated by married women for their husbands' long lives and well-being falls on October 13, Thursday. This day-long nirjala vrat started early morning and will conclude doing Chandra Darshan, which is why moonrise time is on everyone's mind. The search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as 'Chand Kab Niklega 13 October 2022 Delhi', 'Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Time Today,' and so on.

Karwa Chauth 2022 or Karak Chaturthi is here and it is being celebrated on October 13. This day-long fasting festival observed mostly by Hindu women in the North Indian states falls in the month of Kartik in the Purnimanta Hindu calendar. Women on this day keep a Nirjala fast, without water or food, from sunrise till moonrise to pray for their husband's long life. They worship the moon when it rises with a sieve that has a Diya kept in it and then look at their husbands through the same sieve before breaking the fast after consuming their first sip of water after the fast from their husbands. One of the most awaited moments on Karwa Chauth day is the moonrise or Chandra Darshan. And this is why we bring you Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Time Today Live Updates with quick news on city-wise Chandra Darshan (Chand Darshan) timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Gurugram and other major Indian cities. Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Time Live Today: Know Chandra Darshan Timings, Puja Muhurat and Vidhi To Break Karva Chauth Vrat.

The duration of the Karwa Chauth 2022 Vrat on October 13 is from 6.20 am to 8.09 pm. Women on this day wait eagerly for the moon to come up and it is expected to be sighted around 8.09 pm in India with the timings varying for different parts. The observance starts before sunrise with Sargi, which is a specially prepared pre-dawn meal for those who are fasting, and it is broken directly after the moonrise. Women dress up in traditional attire on this day, with some even making modifications to their bridal outfits for this festival, and apply Mehendi on their palms and feet one night before the fasting day. The women gather during the day to observe some rituals. These days, unmarried women also observe this fast and pray for a suitable groom or a happy married life in the future. This fasting day involves plenty of rituals before the moon comes up and women start preparing for it way in advance.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes, Pics and Greetings for Wife and Husband Observing the Fast Together!

Women prepare and decorate a special Puja Thali that they rotate while sitting in a circle as they recite stories of Karwa Chauth or Karva Chauth Katha. Married women worship Lord Shiva, Devi Parvati, Lord Kartikeya and Lord Ganesha on this day. It is also believed that the darker the colour of a married woman’s Mehndi, the more love she will receive from her husband. This Karwa Chauth 2022, we hope the moon rises very soon for everyone who is fasting today.