Ker Puja is an annual traditional festival held in Tripura, the northeastern state in India. The day of Ker puja falls roughly two weeks after Kharchi Puja, typically in mid-July or early August every year. Ker Puja 2025 falls on Saturday, July 19. As per traditional beliefs, it is said that this puja benefits the people and the state. The celebration occurs two weeks after the Kharchi Puja to honour Ker, the guardian deity of Vastu Devata. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Ker Puja is celebrated with great devotion by the people of Tripura. It includes offerings, sacrifices, and a prescribed boundary that safeguards people from calamities and saves them from external aggression. It was initiated by the Tripura rajas and participation in the puja is required for the Halam tribe. For 2.5 days during the festival, entrances to the capital are closed, and participants, including the reigning sovereign, are not allowed to wear shoes, light a fire, dance, or sing. In this article, let’s know more about Ker Puja 2025 date and the significance of the traditional festival of Tripura.

Ker Puja 2025 Date

Ker Puja 2025 falls on Saturday, July 19.

Ker Puja Significance

Ker Puja is an important festival in Tripura that is dedicated to Ker, the guardian spirit of the household or Vastu Devata. The deity is worshipped since the era of the Manikya dynasty, which founded the tradition. A loud sound of gun salutes/cannon fire mark the beginning and end of this traditional festival and a bamboo is bent into symbolic representations of the deity and swung to invoke blessings. The Ker puja brings together the tribal and non-tribal communities to have a joyous time with family and friends.

