Kerala, December 30: The Kerala government recently released a list of public holidays for 2025. According to the list, there are 28 holidays for state government employees in the 25th year of the 21st century. Of these, 18 are official holidays, six fall on Sundays, and four are restricted holidays. The 18 official holidays include events such as Mannam Jayanthi, Maha Sivarathri, Good Friday, May Day, Karkadaka Vavu, Independence Day, First Onam, Deepavali, and Christmas.

The Kerala government also said that the holidays of Id-ul-Fitr, Id-ul-Adha and Milad-i-Sherif are subject to change depending on the appearance of the moon. There are six festivals which are part of the Public Holidays list but fall on Sundays. These include Republic Day, Easter, Muharram, Fourth Onam/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Sreekrishna Jayanthi and Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi. Maharashtra Government Holiday List 2025: State Govt Announces Dates for All Holidays on Account of Festivities and Observances, Check Complete Details.

Scroll below to check the full list of public holidays announced by the Kerala government.

Kerala Government Public Holiday List 2025:

Sr No. Festival/Occasion Day Date 1 Mannam Jayanthi Thursday 2-1-2025 2 Maha Sivarathri Wednesday 26-2-2025 3 Id-ul-Fitr(Ramzan)* Monday 31-3-2025 4 Vishu/Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi Monday 14-4-2025 5 Maundy Thursday Thursday 17-4-2025 6 Good Friday Friday 18-4-2025 7 May Day Thursday 1-5-2025 8 Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)* Friday 6-6-2025 10 Karkadaka Vavu Thursday 24-7-2025 10 Independence Day Friday 15-8-2025 11 Ayyankali Jayanthi Thursday 28-8-2025 12 First Onam Thursday 4-9-2025 13 Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) Friday 5-9-2025 14 Third Onam Saturday 6-9-2025 15 Mahanavami Wednesday 1-10-2025 16 Vijayadasami/ Gandhi Jayanthi Thursday 2-10-2025 17 Deepavali Monday 20-10-2025 18 Christmas Thursday 25-12-2025

In addition to the above public holidays, the Kerala government categorised four holidays as "Restricted Holidays." These include Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi, Avani Avittom, Vishwakarma Day and Holi. The state government also said that Holi will be a holiday for all State Government offices, including Public Sector Undertakings functioning in New Delhi.

