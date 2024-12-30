Kerala, December 30: The Kerala government recently released a list of public holidays for 2025. According to the list, there are 28 holidays for state government employees in the 25th year of the 21st century. Of these, 18 are official holidays, six fall on Sundays, and four are restricted holidays. The 18 official holidays include events such as Mannam Jayanthi, Maha Sivarathri, Good Friday, May Day, Karkadaka Vavu, Independence Day, First Onam, Deepavali, and Christmas.

The Kerala government also said that the holidays of Id-ul-Fitr, Id-ul-Adha and Milad-i-Sherif are subject to change depending on the appearance of the moon. There are six festivals which are part of the Public Holidays list but fall on Sundays. These include Republic Day, Easter, Muharram, Fourth Onam/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Sreekrishna Jayanthi and Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi. Maharashtra Government Holiday List 2025: State Govt Announces Dates for All Holidays on Account of Festivities and Observances, Check Complete Details.

Kerala Government Public Holiday List 2025:

Sr No. Festival/Occasion Day Date
1  Mannam Jayanthi  Thursday  2-1-2025 
2  Maha Sivarathri  Wednesday  26-2-2025 
3  Id-ul-Fitr(Ramzan)*  Monday  31-3-2025 
4  Vishu/Dr. B. R. Ambedkar 

Jayanthi 

 Monday  14-4-2025 
5  Maundy Thursday  Thursday  17-4-2025 
6  Good Friday  Friday  18-4-2025 
7  May Day  Thursday  1-5-2025 
8  Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)*  Friday  6-6-2025 
10  Karkadaka Vavu  Thursday  24-7-2025 
10  Independence Day  Friday  15-8-2025 
11  Ayyankali Jayanthi  Thursday  28-8-2025 
12  First Onam  Thursday  4-9-2025 
13  Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of  

Prophet Muhammed) 

 Friday  5-9-2025 
14  Third Onam  Saturday  6-9-2025 
15  Mahanavami  Wednesday  1-10-2025 
16  Vijayadasami/ 

Gandhi Jayanthi 

 Thursday  2-10-2025 
17  Deepavali  Monday  20-10-2025 
18  Christmas  Thursday  25-12-2025 

 In addition to the above public holidays, the Kerala government categorised four holidays as "Restricted Holidays." These include Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi, Avani Avittom, Vishwakarma Day and Holi. The state government also said that Holi will be a holiday for all State Government offices, including Public Sector Undertakings functioning in New Delhi.

