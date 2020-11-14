Happy Diwali! The festival of lights aka Deepavali is here and as we celebrate the day we also prepare for the auspicious Lakshmi Pujan that will be observed tonight. This Hindu ritual is a must on Diwali. The festivities extend from five to seven days in different regions of the country. Diwali falls in the Hindu month of Kartik every year. Diwali 2020 falls on November 14. On Badi Diwali, people worship Goddess Lakshmi as she is believed to shower her devotees with wealth and prosperity. Lakshmi Puja is held on Diwali following various ritualistic practices and rituals. People worship Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha on this day by offering flowers and sweets. Ahead of the auspicious occasion, we bring to you Laxmi Pujan 2020 date, Shubh Muhurat, rituals and celebrations related to Deepavali Padwa. Laxmi Pujan 2020 Shubh Muhurat on Diwali Padwa in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Major Indian Cities: Know Auspicious Tithi to Perform Lakshmi Puja During Deepavali Festival.

Most of the religious books suggest Lakshmi Puja be held on Diwali during Pradosh time after sunset while Amavasya Tithi prevails. But if Amavasya Tithi ends before sunset then Lakshmi Puja is done on Chaturdashi Tithi when Amavasya prevails after sunset. You might also want to send across wishes like Happy Diwali Images, Happy Diwali Images in Marathi, Happy Diwali HD Images, Happy Diwali Wallpaper Download, Shubh Deepavali images, HD wallpapers, Diwali 2020 messages, Deepavali wishes in Marathi, Diwali WhatsApp Stickers, Diwali 2020 GIF status video and more. Days before Laxmi Puja, people clean their houses, decorate with lights and prepare sweets as offering to the Goddess. The delicacies are also distributed among neighbours, friends and family on the occasion. Diwali 2020 Rangoli Designs: Simple Traditional Rangoli Patterns to Beautify Your Homes This Festive Season (Watch Videos)

On the evening of Lakshmi Puja, people keep lighted earthen lamps on their doorstep and windows as a sign of welcome to Goddess Lakshmi. They wear new clothes and participate in the celebrations. Lakshmi Puja consists of a combined puja of five deities including Ganesha, Vighneshvara, Mahalakshmi, Mahasaraswati and Mahakali. Kubera the treasurer of the gods is also worshipped.

Lakshmi Puja Shubh Puja Muhurat

Lakshmi Puja on Saturday, November 14, 2020

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 05:58 PM to 07:59 PM

Pradosh Kaal - 05:57 PM to 08:29 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 05:58 PM to 07:59 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 02:17 PM on Nov 14, 2020

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 10:36 AM on Nov 15, 2020

After the puja, people step outside and light fireworks. In Nepal, Lakshmi Puja is celebrated as a part of Tihar which extends for five days. During the puja, people offer turmeric, kumkuma and flowers to the Goddess Lakshmi. Vedic mantras, hymns and prayers are sung to her. Her idol is bathed and panchamrita is applied. The idol is then cleaned and kept back on the pot. It is preceded and followed by various customs and traditions.

