Lohri, celebrated on January 13, marks the end of winter and the beginning of the harvest season in North India, particularly in Punjab and Haryana. This vibrant festival is dedicated to Agni (the fire deity) and symbolises gratitude for a bountiful harvest, especially of crops like sugarcane, wheat, and mustard. It is a time for joyous celebrations, community bonding, and traditional rituals. Lohri 2025 is on January 13 and to mark the auspicious day, people share heartfelt greetings with their family and friends. Hence, we bring you Lohri 2025 wishes, greetings, Happy Lohri messages with WhatsApp images, quotes and HD wallpapers to celebrate the harvest festival of Punjab. Lohri 2025 Date and Celebrations: Why Is Popcorn and Other Food Items Thrown Into Bonfire?

Lohri festival is centred around a bonfire, which serves as a sacred symbol of warmth and light. People gather around the fire in the evening, throw offerings like sesame seeds, jaggery, popcorn, and peanuts into the flames, and sing traditional songs. This ritual signifies the burning of negativity and the welcoming of new hopes and prosperity. As you observe Lohri 2025, share these Lohri 2025 wishes, greetings, Happy Lohri messages with WhatsApp images, quotes and HD wallpapers to celebrate the harvest festival of Punjab. Lohri 2025 Date: Lohri Sankranti Time, Traditions and Significance To Celebrate the Harvest Festival of Punjab.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Lohri, I Pray for Your Happiness, Prosperity and Growth in Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Lohri Bring You Good Health and Success. Happy Lohri!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Lohri Shower You and Your Family With Happiness and Luck.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lohri Fire Burn All the Evils in Your Life and Bring You Happiness, Love and Blessings. Happy Lohri!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Spread the Message of Happiness and Peace of Lohri All Around. Hope Your Day Is Full of Excitement and Joy. I Wish You All a Very Happy Lohri.

Lohri is also a significant occasion for families celebrating new beginnings, such as the birth of a child or a recent marriage. It is marked by folk songs, dances like Bhangra and Giddha, and feasting on traditional delicacies, including sarson ka saag, makki di roti, and til-gur laddoos. The festival fosters a sense of togetherness and cultural pride. Lohri represents the rich agricultural heritage and cultural traditions of North India. It reminds people to express gratitude for nature’s bounty and to come together in harmony and celebration. The joyous spirit of Lohri continues to inspire unity and positivity across communities.

