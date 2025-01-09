Lohri is a vibrant harvest festival celebrated every year in parts of North India, especially Punjab. Lohri 2025 falls on Monday, January 13. It marks the end of the winter season and the arrival of the harvest season in India. During Lohri, people gather around a bonfire and sing traditional songs and perform traditional dances like bhangra and gidda in colourful attire, and play the dhol. The festival is a time for gatherings and joy and for expressing gratitude for a good harvest, especially of crops like sugarcane. In order to give thanks, people offer various items and sweets to the fire. Families and friends come together and celebrate warmth, prosperity, and the beginning of a new season. Here’s all you need to know about the festivals. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

Lohri 2025 Date

Lohri 2025 falls on Monday, January 13.

Lohri Rituals

There are many rituals associated with the festival. During Lohri, people assemble around a bonfire and sing traditional folk songs. They perform traditional dances like the gidda and bhangra. They also offer prayers and give thanks to the sun and fire for a good harvest. The final ritual is to light the bonfire and toss sweets, sesame seeds, popcorn, jaggery, and sugar candies into it.

Why Is Popcorn and Other Food Items Thrown Into Bonfire?

Throwing good items like popcorn, jaggery, revdi, peanuts, and other offerings into the bonfire has religious meaning. It is a way of showing thanks to nature while welcoming the new year and letting go of the past.

'Lohri Ki Thali' Food Items

The 'Lohri Ki Thali' is a traditional plate of tasty dishes that represent togetherness, prosperity, and abundance. It usually includes dishes like sarson da saag, gud chikki, til and gur delicacies, makki di roti, gajak, dahi bhalle, rewri, aloo ghobi, moongfali, panjiri and a lot more.

Lohri Origins

There are many stories related to the harvest festival, but the most famous one is about Dalla Bhatti. He was a hero from Punjab who fought against the Mughal Emperor Akbar. Because of his bravery, he became a hero for the people of Punjab. Many Lohri songs include words that thank him for his acts of courage.

Lohri Significance

Lohri is a very significant festival, as it is a time for people to give thanks for a good harvest. The festival symbolises the warmth of the sun and the joy of new beginnings. It is also a time for families and friends to come together and share food, sing songs, and dance to celebrate. When Is Lohri 2025? Know Date, Lohri Sankranti Time, Traditions and Significance To Celebrate the Harvest Festival of Punjab.

May this Lohri bring happiness, warmth, and prosperity to everyone! On that note, here’s wishing everyone a celebration filled with laughter and joy. Happy Lohri 2025!

