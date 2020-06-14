Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Servitors in Puri to Wear Specially Designed Chariot-Coloured Face Masks Made Out of ‘Bandha’ Handloom (View Pic)

Preparations have started in Odisha to conduct Puri’s famous Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra amid the pandemic. The government has decided to observe the festival this year, adhering to strict rules and guidelines. The chariot festival will be held on June 23, 2020. Ahead of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020, authorities have begun their preparations that includes designing special masks for the servitors to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will provide them specially designed face masks made out of ‘bandha’ handloom, the famous fabric in Odisha. The masks have been designed keeping in view of the colours used in the three chariots during the Rath Jatra 2020. Puri Rath Yatra 2020 Likely to be Held Without Devotees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Servitors are the sevayats of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri. The Odisha state government has decided to conduct the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 with the participation of only servitors this year. The Backed by the management of SJTA, Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar, will reportedly send about 5,000 face masks to Srimandir, ahead of the Rath Jatra. All servitors are alerted to wear masks during the entire duration of the Rath Yatra 2020 festival in Puri. The face masks will be supplied by Boyanika, popular clothing brand in Odisha.

View Pic:

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) announced that the servitors, who will be engaged for the conduct of the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, will wear face masks designed by Boyanika. pic.twitter.com/5RWpDW97lu — Rakesh kumar Mohanty (@RakeshMohanty93) June 13, 2020

As per the latest reports, the chariot constructions are in the final phase. Various restrictions have been imposed. The Odisha High Court has meanwhile, directed the state government that in case it decides to hold the Rath Yatra this year following guidelines, then it must also consider deploying machinery or other means like elephants to pull the chariots during the festival.

