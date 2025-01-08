The Kumbh Mela is a very significant Hindu pilgrimage and festival. It is rooted in Hindu mythology and is the world’s largest gathering. While the Kumbh Mela takes place once every four years, the Maha Kumbh Mela takes place once every 144 years. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from Monday, January 13 to Wednesday, February 26. Millions of devotees from across the world are expected to take part in the festival and partake in the rituals, traditions, and customs. During the event, devotees cleanse themselves in the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythological Saraswati. Apart from the Kumbh and the Maha Kumbh, there are two other Kumbh Melas as well, known as the Ardh Kumb Mela, which takes place once every six years, and the Purna Kumbh Mela, which takes place once every 12 years. Below, let’s learn more about each one. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates? Know Important Mahakumbh Mela Bathing and Spiritual Rituals To Mark the Grand Festival in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumbh Mela

The Kumbh Mela is held once every four years. It is held in one of the four locations, which are Haridwar in Uttarakhand on the banks of the River Ganga; Prayagaraj in Uttar Pradesh, at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythological Saraswati; Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, on the banks of the River Shipra; and Nashik in Maharashtra, on the banks of the River Godavari. During the event, millions of devotees from around the globe gather to bathe in the sacred rivers, offer their prayers, and seek blessings from the divine and freedom from sin.

Ardh Kumbh Mela

The Ardh Kumbh Mela is held once every six years and it is held only in Haridwar and Prayagraj. The event is very significant as devotees bathe in the holy rivers while seeking liberation from their sins.

Purna Kumbh Mela

The Purna Kumbh Mela is held on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj, once every 12 years. During the Purna Kumbh Mela as well, devotees gather at the banks of the sacred rivers to bathe in them and offer their prayers.

Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela takes place once every 144 years, that is, after 12 full Kumbh Melas are celebrated. This makes the event more significant, rare, and auspicious. Special importance is given to bathing in the sacred rivers during the Maha Kumbh Mela. It is marked by cultural activities, various ceremonies, processions of Akharas called Peshwai, featuring swords, chariots, elephants, and horses, and the Naga Sadhus rituals and customs that are performed during the Shahi Snan.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Shahi Snan Dates

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Shahi Snan Dates are as follows:

Paush Purnima Snan (Opening Day): Monday, January 13

Makar Sankranti Snan (Royal Bath/Shahi Snan): Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Mauni Amavasya Snan (Royal Bath/Shahi Snan): Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Basant Panchami Snan (Royal Bath/Shahi Snan): Monday, February 3, 2025

Maghi Purnima Snan: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Maha Shivratri Snan (Concluding Day): Wednesday, February 26, 2025

How the Kumbh Date Is Decided

Various akharas, religious leaders, and astrologers meet and examine the planetary alignments to decide the date and location of the Kumbh Mela. The positions of both Jupiter (Guru) and the sun (Surya) are examined, as they are significant celestial bodies according to Hindu astrology. The Kumbh Mela's dates and locations are determined based on the positions of Jupiter and the sun.

The Kumbh Mela is marked by many rituals and customs, but bathing in the sacred rivers stands out as the most important ritual at the Kumbh Mela. It is believed that bathing in the sacred rivers leads to freedom from sin and helps attain salvation. For the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the first bath will take place on Paush Purnima. The Naga Sadhus, who are considered leaders of the Hindu faith, will lead the ritual. The event is all set to be a profound spiritual journey for all who take part.

