Maha Shivratri is the most auspicious festival for Lord Shiva devotees that is focused on celebrating the overcoming of darkness and ignorance within. Maha Shivratri 2025 is celebrated on February 26. This annual commemoration is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm in Shiva temples across the world, especially at the 12 Jyotirlingas and other prominent Lord Shiva temples. The celebration of Maha Shivratri at Somnath Temple - the first Jyotirlinga that was established - is sure to be a site to marvel at. Millions of devotees across the world strive to witness the Maha Shivratri Puja at the Jyotirlingas. If you are one of them, knowing that Maha Shivratri 2025 Puja will be live streamed from Somnath Temple is sure to be delightful news. Here’s everything you need to know about the live streaming details from Somnath Temple for Mahashivratri 2025.

Where To Watch Maha Shivratri 2025 Puja Live Streaming from Somnath Temple?

The live stream from Somnath Temple in Gujarat for Maha Shivratri 2025 can be witnessed on the temple’s official YouTube channel. The channel usually airs several live streams of live darshan from Somnath temple. However, the Maha Shivratri live stream from Somnath temple is bound to be extremely auspicious to witness for devotees of Lord Shiva who could not visit the Jyotirlinga. Since the Maha Shivratri Puja will begin from the evening of February 26 and will go on through the night, the live stream is expected to capture the entire process. Mahashivratri 2025 Live Streaming From Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.

Watch Live Streaming of Maha Shivratri Celebration From Somnath Temple:

Maha Shivratri Puja Significance

The observance of Maha Shivratri is believed to be significantly different from normal Shivratri celebrations. While every 14th day of the waning moon is celebrated as Shivratri across the year, the celebration in the month of Phalguna is known as Maha Shivratri. It is believed that Lord Shiva performed the cosmic dance of creation and destruction on this day. This dance is also known as tandava and according to folklore, Lord Shiva performed this dance through the night. This is the reason for the night long vigils that are observed to calm the almighty and seek his blessing. Many devotees also celebrate Maha Shivratri as the day that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married.

Unlike other Hindu festivals, Maha Shivratri celebrations are marked across the night and are believed to help people to fight the darkness looming over their lives. Here’s hoping that Maha Shivratri 2025 brings with it the light and prosperity that you and your family deserves. Happy Maha Shivratri 2025!

