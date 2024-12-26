Mandala Pooja, also known as Mandala Puja is the annual observance where devotees of Lord Sabarimala observe the stringent 41-day fast and culminates in a grand event at the Sabrimala Temple in Kerala. This celebration began on November 16, and the stringent fast will end with Mandala Pooja on December 26. This observance is also known as Mandala Kalam and is commemorated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the country. The commemoration of Mandala Pooja is particularly grand at Sabarimala Temple, and is one of the most important festivals observed at the temple. As we celebrate Mandala Pooja 2024, here is everything you need to know about this festival, how to celebrate Mandala Pooja 2024 and more.

Mandala Pooja 2024 Date

Mandala Pooja 2024 is on December 26. This annual celebration marks the end of the 41-day fasting period that devotees of Lord Ayyappa observe. The fasting for Mandala Pooja begins on the first day of Vrishchikam Masam according to the Malayalam Calendar (which began on November 16) and the conclusion of this fast is referred to as Mandala Pooja. Mandala Pooja, along with Makara Villaku are the two most important festivals celebrated at the Sabarimala temple.

Mandala Pooja Significance, Puja Vidhi and Vrat Rituals

The observance of Mandala Pooja is an important spiritual and religious experience for practicing devotees of Lord Ayyappa. The 41 day fasting period is a time for austerity, self-reflection and meditation where people give up on their common vices (like alcohol, spicy food, non veg, etc) and dedicate this time in prayer to Lord Ayyappa. The Mandala Pooja Fast observance is not just restricted to men. Young girls of pre-pubescent age and women above the age of 50 also observe this fast and celebrate Lord Ayyappa. The celebration of Mandala Pooja is held by taking out a special procession where young girls hold out diyas made with coconut cups and sing songs praising Lord Ayyappa. The idol of Lord Ayyapa is also a part of this procession that is taken out into the village or town to bless the space.

The celebration of Mandala Pooja is a sight to witness at the Sabrimala Temple as well as the local Ayyappa temples across the country. It is believed to bring love, light and prosperity to one and all. We hope that Mandala Pooja 2024 helps you find peace and acceptance. Happy Mandala Pooja 2024!

