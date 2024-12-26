Mandala Pooja or Mandala Puja is an annual event that is celebrated in South Indian traditions by devotees of Lord Ayyapan in Kerala. Mandala Pooja is the last day of 41 days long period observed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa. The fasting begins 41 days before Mandala Puja i.e. on the first day of Vrishchikam Masam according to Malayalam Calendar. Mandala Pooja 2024 falls on Thursday, December 26, 2024. The annual Mandala Pooja Vrath begins 41 days prior, i.e. on Saturday, November 16, 2024. As we celebrate Mandala Pooja 2024, here’s a list of Happy Mandala Pooja wishes, Mandala Pooja 2024 greetings, Mandala Pooja 2024 HD wallpapers, Mandala Puja 2024 wishes, Mandala Pooja 2024 messages which you can download and share with your family and friends. You can also download these Mandala Pooja images and send to your loved ones as Happy Mandala Puja 2024 wishes on this special occasion.

Mandala Puja and Makar Vilakku are the two most famous events at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple when the temple is kept open for devotees for most of the days. On the day of Mandala Pooja, devotees observe strict practices during this time, such as abstinence, wearing traditional attire, and focusing on prayers. The Mandala Pooja involves special offerings and prayers and devotees chant mantras, light lamps, and perform poojas to seek blessings. On Mandala Pooja 2024, share these Mandala Puja HD wallpapers, Mandala Pooja images and Mandala Pooja photos with Mandala Pooja wishes, Mandala Puja wishes, quotes and greetings.

In famous temples like the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, Mandala Pooja marks the conclusion of the 41-day vrata and is celebrated with grandeur. The number 41 is considered significant because it represents a time frame believed to bring about purification and spiritual transformation. This period allows devotees to focus on self-discipline, faith, and devotion.

