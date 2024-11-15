Mandala Vratham is one of the most prominent observances by people across Kerala. From observing a stringent 41-day fast to visiting the Ayyappa temple nearby or making the auspicious journey to Sabarimala temple for Mandala Puja commemoration. Every year, on the occasion of Mandala Vratham, devotees of Lord Ayyappa make it a point to celebrate with great fervour and enthusiasm. As we prepare to celebrate Mandala Vratham 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Mandala Vratham and its importance. Sabarimala Nada Opening Time 2024: Kerala's Sabarimala Temple To Open for Mandala Makaravilakku Festival Marking the Beginning of 2-Month-Long Pilgrimage Season.

When is Lord Ayyappa Mandala Puja 2024?

Lord Ayyappa Mandala Puja is a 41-day puja celebrated by devotees of Lord Ayyappp across the country. The 41-day fast begins on the first day of the Hindu month of Karthik. Lord Ayyappa Mandala Puja 2024 will begin on November 16, with the 41-day fast finally ending on December 26.

Significance of Mandala Vratham

The commemoration of Lord Ayyappa Mandala Puja is one of the most significant observances for practising Hindus. The main idea of the Lord Ayyappa Mandala Puja celebration is to follow a strict fast, like monkhood, away from any vices and troubles. Most people who follow this strict fast do not consume alcohol or other vices. The observance of these Pujas leads to the more popular festive celebration in Sabarimala—the lighting of Makara Vilakku and Mandala Puja.

In addition to abstaining from various vices and beliefs, those following the 41-day fast also have to be mindful of a series of other rules. One of the most common is that those observing Lord Ayyappa Mandala Puja wear a “mala” and mainly black attire throughout these days and chant in the name of Lord Ayyappa. This fast is mainly observed by devotional men and is believed to help solve any challenges or struggles they may have in life. We hope that this information helps you to understand the celebration of Mandala Vratham better. Happy Lord Ayyappa Mandala Puja.

